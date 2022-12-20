FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,154 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,060,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,274,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91.

