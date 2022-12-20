FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 233,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Simmons First National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 525,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 347,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 617.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 314,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 270,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.4 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.