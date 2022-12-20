FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IWP stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

