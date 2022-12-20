Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,084,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

