FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Position Raised by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,785,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,629 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,830,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 130,862 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 506,003 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 576,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

FREY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,214. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FREY. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on FREYR Battery and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.