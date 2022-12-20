G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $18,253.07 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00070681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021931 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000215 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars.

