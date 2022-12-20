Gala (GALA) Achieves Market Cap of $134.01 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Gala has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $134.01 million and $56.34 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.

