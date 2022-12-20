Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Achieves $486,152.85 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $486,152.85 and approximately $236.66 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

