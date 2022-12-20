Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 851,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $65,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

