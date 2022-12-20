GenWealth Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $4,306,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,248,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 90,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,620,000.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of ILCG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $73.03.
