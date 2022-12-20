GenWealth Group Inc. Has $26.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,499 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.22. 1,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,366. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

