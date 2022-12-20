GenWealth Group Inc. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. 69,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,697. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

