GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. 111,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

