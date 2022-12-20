Geoffrey Garrett Sells 3,000 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

PK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,356. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $85,537,000. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814,459 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,696,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,509,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $24,904,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

