Glencore (GLEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Glencore (LON: GLEN) recently:

12/14/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 650 ($7.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/7/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 680 ($8.26) to GBX 625 ($7.59). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 640 ($7.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/7/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 530 ($6.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/6/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 660 ($8.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/1/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 530 ($6.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/1/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 680 ($8.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/30/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/24/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 680 ($8.26) price target on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 560 ($6.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 750 ($9.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/11/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 680 ($8.26) price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 750 ($9.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/31/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.26). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 660 ($8.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 550 ($6.68) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/28/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 625 ($7.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on the stock.

Glencore Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:GLEN traded up GBX 11.20 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 548 ($6.66). 31,495,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,501,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 520.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 486.82. Glencore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 360.85 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 571.80 ($6.95).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

