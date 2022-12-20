Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.23

Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 1588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Global Industrial Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $852.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 12.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 94,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

Featured Articles

