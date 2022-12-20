Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS PAVE opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

