Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
BATS PAVE opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.