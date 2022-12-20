Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,047,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,737 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 829,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 801,187 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

