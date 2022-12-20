GMX Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One GMX token can now be bought for about $46.85 or 0.00278503 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $392.15 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,779,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,369,941 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

