Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Holdings Lifted by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 3.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,828. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 146.67%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

