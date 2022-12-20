Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78.

