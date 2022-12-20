Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,848 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

PANW opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

