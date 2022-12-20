Gradient Investments LLC Buys 5,067 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $546.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $497.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.46. The company has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

