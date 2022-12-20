Gradient Investments LLC Buys 9,953 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 130,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 63,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of TJX opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

