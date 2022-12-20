Gradient Investments LLC Sells 169,344 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,344 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,597 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.