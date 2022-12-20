Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,054 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Splunk by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Splunk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 100,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Splunk by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Splunk to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.