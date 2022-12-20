Grand City Properties (GRNNF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS: GRNNF) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2022 – Grand City Properties was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/13/2022 – Grand City Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €19.00 ($20.21) to €13.00 ($13.83).

12/9/2022 – Grand City Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($14.89) to €11.75 ($12.50). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Grand City Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €11.20 ($11.91) to €9.10 ($9.68). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNNF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. 3,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169. Grand City Properties S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

