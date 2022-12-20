GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

