GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DE opened at $433.05 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.