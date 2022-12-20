GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 63,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 93,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.49 and a 200 day moving average of $213.68. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

