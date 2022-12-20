GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $455.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

