GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

