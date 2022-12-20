Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTN. Stephens lowered their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 707,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.38). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 352.1% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 2,118,611 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $28,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 43.7% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 264,578 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

