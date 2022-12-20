Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 1.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,904. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,204,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

