Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504,258 shares during the period. SunPower accounts for 2.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SunPower worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 57,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

