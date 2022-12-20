Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

