Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,650 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 25.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 142,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 36.7% during the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 6.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,899 shares of company stock worth $72,631,386. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Bank of America raised their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

MRNA traded up $9.11 on Tuesday, hitting $199.00. The company had a trading volume of 105,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,408. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $321.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.44.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

