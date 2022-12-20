Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 6,053 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 208,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,974,257. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

