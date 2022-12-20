Green Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,975 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.77. 9,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,040. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

