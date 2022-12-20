Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 24,442 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,442 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.34. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $121.05. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

