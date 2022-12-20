Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 53,059 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,059 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

