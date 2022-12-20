Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 1,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $13,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,725,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,776.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $26,220.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Snehal Patel acquired 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $17,580.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Snehal Patel bought 3,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $19,440.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $19,440.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $9,230.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.