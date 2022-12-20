Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 96,459 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,459 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 2.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.