Grin Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $839,088.80 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,834.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00391288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00875033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00093333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00604526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00270759 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

