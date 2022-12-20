GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 6609118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Trading Up 14.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.07. The company has a market cap of £9.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.