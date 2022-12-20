Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $70.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.59.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $103.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,620,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.