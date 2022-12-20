Guidance Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

