Guidance Point Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.4% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.50.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.