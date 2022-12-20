Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 11,764 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDN opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.