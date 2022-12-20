Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.51

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $11.09. Guild shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Guild Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

